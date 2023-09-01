BTS Jungkook is celebrating his birthday today. On his special day, let’s take a look back at the times when he shared his love towards the South Korean actress-singer IU. JK has been a fanboy since his teenage years, and there have been many times when he spoke about IU fondly. Scroll ahead to read about it.

Jungkook has been breaking and making every record ever since his solo song SEVEN. Recently, JK has made it to the Top 2 of Most Streamed Song by Korean Sololist on Spotify stream. While his song Left and Right with Charlie Puth is Number 1, SEVEN took the 2nd spot.

It is Jungkook’s world, and we are living in it as the maknae has a huge fan following, but do you know whom he follows with all his heart? Well, it’s IU, a popular South Korean actress and singer. Once in an interview with Yahoo Music, when the host had asked the boy band BTS what was the first album the members bought with their hard earned money, Jungkook had shyly enquired, “Do you know IU?” When the host further asked whether he had bought her album or not, JK replied a shy ‘Yeah’.

Ever since his debut, Jungkook had shared his love for IU. Once, while talking about his ideal type of woman, Jungkook had mentioned IU’s name. In a conversation, as mentioned in Koreaboo, JK had shared that he had sung IU’s debut song ‘Lost Child‘ at an audition but didn’t get through. He has been a fanboy since his teenage years.

Jungkook recently attended IU’s concert in Seoul and was even present at the premieres of her recently released film Dream starring Park Seo Joon.

Whenever Jungkook was asked what girl group he wants to get close to, he has always answered IU’s name.

Well, that’s quite an obsession, and we would love to see these two cuties together, collaborating on a song soon. What about you?

Happy Birthday, JK!

