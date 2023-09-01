South Korean band BTS aka Bangtan Boys have taken over the world with her chartbuster tracks and are the current sensation in the music world. The group includes V, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, Jin, Suga and Jungkook who co-write and produce their own songs. But the journey wasn’t a cake walk and the members went through their own kind of struggles before making it big.

One of fans’ most favourite members, Jungkook, celebrates his 26th birthday today. He is the youngest member of the band and provides main vocals alongside Jin, Jimin and V. In 2021, he recalled his struggling days ahead of his BTS debut in Seoul and his fear of constant comparisons with the other vocalists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jungkook said during his appearance at the chat show You Quiz on the Block, “I was the youngest. I had to wait for the others to fall asleep before I could shower. I used the top bunk and I had to be really careful not to make noise. I think that all the difficulties and scoldings that I went through made me who I am today. That’s why I’m grateful to the other members.”

Jungkook fought his fears with his hard work. The BTS main vocalist continued, “I was so scared when I first came up to Seoul. I missed my parents and I cried. After I made my debut, I could feel the comparisons to other vocalists in other groups. I wondered if I was really cut out to be the main vocalist. From then on, I stopped thinking of vocal practice as something to be scheduled, but I practiced wherever I was.”

For the unversed, BTS made their big debut in 2013. Jungkook was only 15 years old at that time. He’s often under the radar of his massive fan base – recently for his hair makeover, rumours around military enlistment and debut single, Seven.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Korean content!

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo All Set For Her K-Drama Comeback With Zombie Thriller Alongside ‘Bleak Night’ Actor Park Jung Min? Here’s All You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News