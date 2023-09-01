The South Korean girl band BLACKPINK is currently in the headlines as fans are talking about the four members’ contract renewal procedure. While the discussions are currently underway, the band’s youngest one, Lisa, was recently spotted at Incheon Airport, as she was set to catch a flight for a schedule in Bangkok. As she arrived at the airport, where her fans were waiting to catch a glimpse of the K-Pop star, her sweet gesture left her and her fans in splits. Scroll down to watch what happened.

Lisa began her musical journey in 2016, along with her bandmates, after training for years. The BLACKPINK maknae was only a teenager when she signed the agency.

The Thai rapper never fails to greet her fans with respect while looking like a million dollars, even during her casual outings. As Lisa arrived at the airport to head to Bangkok, many of her fans were waiting to meet her. She wore a white printed t-shirt with a pair of jeans for her airport look and bowed to everyone as she moved toward the gate with her security.

Lisa had a bright smile on her face as she saw how her fans were showering her with love. As she marched toward the airport, she was taken aback by a dog’s barking and was a bit frightened. Looking at how she reacted to the same, the K-pop idol could not stop laughing. Her video from the incident has gone viral as fans are widely reacting to it.

While a BLINK called Lisa “cute,” another wrote, “She is the most adorable human being.”

A third one wrote, “I know the language of dogs, I translate what he barked ‘OMG Lisa, OMG Lisa.’”

