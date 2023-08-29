Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun recently left everyone shocked with their respective agencies confirming they are in a relationship, asking fans to look kindly on them as they get to know each other with positive feelings. It was Dispatch who first reported their dating rumours after the BLACKPINK member was spotted with the Yumi’s Cells actor at her home in Seoul. While Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun’s romance was certainly not on our 2023 Bingo Card, the couple had been dropping subtle hints for quite some time now but we were too naive to notice.

Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun’s relationship has been the talk of the town for over a month now, and every day we come across new details that hint at their la-la-land romance. Recently, we stumbled upon a fan-made video that shows how Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun have been keeping fans in the loop about their relationship status.

The Flower singer has been making the most out of her BORN PINK tour travelling across the world to meet and greet BLINKS. Amidst her packed schedule, Jisoo continues to be a devoted girlfriend taking out time to meet her boyfriend.

BLINKS recently used 100 percent of their brain and found some potential clues that suggested the couple were never private. Their ‘lovestagram’ shows similar pictures on their personal Instagram accounts with similar locations and matching fits. Take a look at the video below to know how the ‘It’ couple has been shelling major goals and that’s quite an impressive way to introduce your partner to your social circle.

Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyum received a whole lot of love from fans across the globe after they decided to go public. The subtle hints suggest the couple has been always sure about each other and never really meant to hide it from their beloved fans. In yet another display of affection, Jisoo was recently seen adorably denying when a fan asked if he could be her second boyfriend, clearly suggesting Ahn Bo Hyun is the only one for her. How cute is that!

As the cat’s finally out of the bag, fans are expecting Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun to make a public appearance together as they continue to root for the power couple.

How excited are you to get a glimpse of this good-looking couple together? Let us know in the space below.

