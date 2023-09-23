South Korean actor Song Joong Ki, who is busy gearing up for the upcoming release of his film Hopeless, opened up about his character in the neo-noir thriller. The ‘Descendants Of The Sun’ actor spoke about his desire to experiment with a dark character that is quite different from his usual characters.

Song Joong-Ki will be playing the character of Chi Geon, a middle boss of a local gang, in Hopeless. Talking about his intense transformation for his character at a press conference, Song Joong-Ki said, “I wanted to continue to work with such dark and bleak emotions. I had the opportunity, and there was a time I couldn’t do it contrary to my will. It was a pity. I wanted to do a dark movie, and in the midst of feeling disappointed about missing an opportunity, I read this script.”

He added, “I was sure the emotions I felt at the time were right, and the script was attractive me to me.” Song Joong-Ki also shared that he wants his 3-month-old son to watch ‘Hopeless’. Song Joong-Ki said, “I have a baby I love, but I wasn’t worried about doing a dark movie. I hope that he sees that his father did a movie like this when he grows up later on.”

Apart from Song Joong-Ki, ‘Hopeless’ director Kim Chang Hoon, Hong Sa Bin, and BIBI were also present at the press conference held at Gangnam.

Meanwhile, Hopeless is a drama film that revolves around two main characters Yeon Gyu, who will be played by Hong Sa Bin, and Chi Geon, played by the Vincenzo star. The story shows how two people come from two different backgrounds and bump into each other leading to an inspirational end. Hopeless is slated to release on October 11 KST.

