Song Joong-ki is known for hitting it out of the park with his every project – all his dramas and movies are super successful, making him one of the popular faces of Hallyuwood. The prolific actor, who turns 39 today, has also been one of the most controversial figures in the showbiz industry in South Korea. From his tumultuous marriage to ‘Descendants Of The Sun’ co-star Song Hye-Kyo to his statement on paternity leave, he has courted numerous controversies in his personal life, with his statements often blowing out of proportion.

Song Joong-ki’s life has been nothing short of a suspense-thriller Korean drama. The actor often makes headlines for his alleged affairs with his co-stars – he was rumoured to be dating his ‘Sungkyunkwan Scandal’ co-star Park Min-young. Despite proof of the two stars spending an abnormal amount of time with each other, their agency was quick to deny the rumors, stating it was all part of a promotional strategy. He was also rumoured to share an intimate relationship with his ‘ A Werewolf Boy’ co-star Park Bo-young; however, it was revealed to be a hoax later. He then ended up marrying his DOTS co-star Song Hye-kyo, albeit their marriage was short-lived.

Ditching his co-stars, this one time, Song Joong-ki was reported to be dating his divorce lawyers. Yes, you heard that right. Around the time Joong-ki was filing for his divorce from Hye-kyo, it was heavily-publicised that he seems to have fallen for his divorce lawyer, and the two may end up tying the knot anytime soon. The rumours sent Joong-ki into a state of fury as he strongly called out the fake news; his agency also released a statement after the gossips spread like wildfire in the legal industry.

Nevertheless, baseless rumours always disappear in thin air and the truth prevails invincibly. Currently, Joong-ki is married to British actress Katie Louise Saunders, with whom the actor also shares a son.

On the work front, Song Joong-ki is set to make his comeback with neo-noir Hopeless. The film recently premiered at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly anticipating the Vincenzo star to announce a K-drama as soon as possible.

Are you also excited about Song Joong-ki’s comeback drama? Let us know in the comment section below.

