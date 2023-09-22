The South Korean boy band BTS is currently on a hiatus as its seven members have to fulfil their mandatory services. To date, three members have been enlisted and four are remaining. Amid the same, the band’s members have renewed their contracts with their label Big Hit Entertainment, and confirmed that they will reunite in 2025. However, a fan community of the group is not happy with their decision and in the form of their protest they even sent out trucks to HYBE’s building in Seoul. Scroll down to read the scoop.

The boy band recently renewed their contract with Big Hit Entertainment, under whom they made their official debut over ten years ago. The renewal of the contract means that the band will reunite in 2025 after all seven members have fulfilled their services.

As the news of contract renewal was out, BTS’ fans rejoiced. Their excitement about the band’s comeback in 2025 has no bounds now and they are anticipating a good one. Amid the excitement, a fan community of the band protested against the resigning and sent trucks with huge slogans to HYBE building. The slogans on the trucks slammed HYBE for discriminating against members and not protecting them from rumours.

As per Koreaboo, the slogans on these trucks read, “We are against BTS re-signing with HYBE, the label that discriminates certain members,” “We are against BTS re-signing with HYBE, the label that is pressuring them to re-sign,” “We are against BTS re-signing with HYBE, the label that doesn’t protect the members from malicious rumors,” and “We are against BTS re-signing with HYBE, the label that is biased in how they support certain members.”

Many ARMYs slammed the protest trucks and mentioned that the controversial BTS fan community that sent the trucks should no consider themselves as fans. On the other hand, a few found the slogans sweet as the community was trying to protect BTS members.

So Soobrangdan’s sent trucks in front of hybe?? But their messages are sweet tho. Their Isn’t hate. pic.twitter.com/EW652XeIrh — Collect on mubeat & superstarx for TXT (@txt_quote_) September 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Suga has become the third BTS member to get himself enlisted for the mandatory service after Jin and J-Hope. Now, RM, V, Jungkook and Jimin are left to announce their enlistment.

