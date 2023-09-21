One of the IT couples in the South Korean entertainment industry is Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, whose relationship began in ‘The Negotiation’ and turned into a pretty bon by the end of Crash Landing On You. They tied the knot last year in March, leaving their massive fanbase in shock and wonder. And in November, they welcomed their little one into their life.

Now, after a long gap, Ye-jin is returning to the screens with a drama where she can be seen portraying a character who plays golf. In a recent conversation, she spoke about her new project and gave a little glimpse of her marital life while slamming a few haters. Scroll ahead to read.

During her conversation on Lim Jin Han class, a YouTube show that focuses on golf, Son Ye-jin opened up about her life after marriage and giving birth to her baby boy, “I got married and gave birth to my child.” When asked about her new project, the actress shared, “I missed my fans so much. I am really excited to meet them, but I am also worried that they may think I am not good at golf.”

While lovingly complimenting her hubby Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin mentioned, “My husband is really good at golf. After deciding to appear on this show, I practiced with him.” When the actress was further asked about how she reacted when people got envious of the couple’s marriage, Son gave a witty response while slamming the haters and said, “Didn’t people say that I could have done a little better?”

Check out the full video here:

Furthermore, Son complimented her husband Hyun Bin and said, “He is really kind” to the interviewer who asked about him. For the unversed, there were a few rumours about their divorce, but

it seems all is well in the hatchet!

Are you also excited to see Son Ye-jin gracing the screens once again? Let us know.

