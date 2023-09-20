Popular South Korean actor Song Joong-ki has returned to his hometown after staying in Italy with his wife, Katy Louise Saunders and son for quite some time. For the unversed, at the airport, Joong-ki was missing his wife and kid, but this companion of his grabbed all the attention of the netizens. Want to know who? Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

After parting ways with his ex-wife and Descendants of the Sun co-star, Song Hye Kyo, the Vicenzo actor remarried Katy Louise, and before delivering their son, the K-drama actor and his wife flew to Rome, which is the British actress’ hometown. And, apparently, as per tvN’s Free Doctor host Ahn Jin Young, “Song Joong Ki has been living in Rome, Italy, ever since his wife gave birth.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Song Joong-ki was spotted at the Incheon airport as he made his way back to South Korea. And he was seen greeting his fans and netizens sweetly. While his wife Katy Louise Saunders was missing by his side, it was his companion, pet dog Nalla, who stole the show. Song Joong-ki’s humble personality was widely appreciated by the netizens.

Video clips are trending all over Twitter. Check it out:

#SongJoongki arrival at Incheon international airport today 💙 His interactions with fans https://t.co/4KMbAJPJML pic.twitter.com/cXhze76mYA — Song JoongKi 송중기 Fan Only (@sjkwings1985) September 19, 2023

The pawdorable dog was seen in lace clothing, making every head turn at the airport toward him. Song Joong-ki got his pet at the end of 2021, and in an interview with Elle Korea in 2022, he mentioned that Nalla brought a significant change in him. Talking about the Italian greyhound, he said, “When we go on a walk, Nalla steals all the attention. It’s all eyes on Nalla. People will notice Nalla first, ask questions about Nalla, and then recognize me way later.”

Well, this statement has been proved in Song Joong-ki’s latest appearance at the airport with him. Netizens gush about the greyhound, Nalla, on Theqoo. One wrote, “The puppy looks so dignified and pretty hahahahahaha he’s so bright.”

Another one commented, “Why does he look like Dobby?”

One of the fans penned, “Song Joong Ki please post photos of your dog,” while another one wrote, “Why is that dog so cute.”

Well, what are your thoughts about the Vincenzo actor’s pet dog’s aura? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Did You Know Ahn Bo Hyun Likes To Keep His Distance From The Person He Loves, Leaving Us Wonder If BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Is In For Everything Or Not!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News