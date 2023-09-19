Ahn Bo Hyun, who made a breakthrough in the K-drama world with the Itaewon Class, has been all over the news for portraying a beautiful character in ‘See You In My 19th Life’. However, he is not only leading headlines for his professional life but also for his personal life. He is apparently in a confirmed relationship with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.

However, once, the Yumi Cells actor revealed how he behaves when he falls in love in real life, in an interview, making us wonder whether he was the same with Jisoo as well. Unnie, are you okay with it?

Once, in a conversation with 1st Look magazine, while talking about his drama ‘My Name’, Ahn Bo Hyun mentioned how he tends to keep himself at a distance from the person he likes in his real life. He said comparing his character on screen who is quite bold in those matters, “When I’m in front of the person I like, I’m more sparing with my words, and I keep my distance.”

Ahn Bo Hyun even mentioned how he goes all in when in love and doesn’t like to keep secrets from his partner.

In another interview, when Bo Hyun was asked what his style of romance is, the actor explained that unlike his character Goo Wong in Yumi Cells, “I don’t do things that could cause someone to become angry or to misunderstand. I know all too well that it won’t do me any good.”

Well, Jisoo, don’t you worry. You have got yourself a one hundred per cent loving boyfriend who has the perfect ounce of shyness, boldness, love, passion and, well, s*xiness!

While their romance rumours still surface, we can’t wait to see BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun together.

