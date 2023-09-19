BLACKPINK is one of the K-pop bands that is currently a hot topic to discuss as their future as a band is quite uncertain as we don’t know for sure which members (Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rose) have renewed their contract. While there’s a high possibility that Lisa might not renew her contract with YG Entertainment, and amid all of this turmoil, the singer gains attention for a good reason. Scroll ahead to read!

Lisa is not only popular in South Korea, but her vocal range, musicality, stage presence and good looks made her a global personality. She also endorses many international luxurious brands, including Bulgari. She often leads the headlines not only for her professional life but she is also rumoured to be dating TAG Heuer CEO Frederic Arnault.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, coming back to the recent news. Well, congratulations, Lisa as her ‘Money’ performance video crossed 900 million views on YouTube as of 3:25 AM KST. For the unversed, it’s been two years since it was first released in 2021. BLACKPINK’s official Twitter (now X) account shared the news, stirring up the internet.

Check out the tweet here:

This is the eighth video of the band that surpassed this milestone. It’s not that just. Lisa achieved this with a choreography video, not an official video. Kudos to her.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has also become the first K-Pop soloist and K-Pop female act to have a song that crosses 1 billion streams on Spotify. And her massive fanbase is super happy. One said, “She deserved it”, while another one commented, “Queen of Kpop”.

BLACKPINK's Lisa becomes the first K-Pop soloist and K-Pop female act to have a song surpass 1 BILLION streams on Spotify. pic.twitter.com/a9Auglj3Di — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 19, 2023

The girl group’s future is now depending on every member. If one decides not to renew her contract with their agency, the band will have their end here. Amid all these, Lisa is in focus. An article published by Sports Kyung Hyang says, “In particular, many are focused on what Lisa says. Lisa, who is currently rumored to be dating and to have rejected a new contract (from YG Entertainment,) is at the center of the group’s future together. It is believed that negotiations for BLACKPINK’s other three members are going smoothly.”

On the last day of their BORN PINK tour, Lisa thanked her fans, and Jennie was spotted getting emotional about it, which fuelled Lisa’s exit from the group rumours even more. Now, we just have to wait to know what is finally going to happen.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Red Velvet Announces Third Full Album After 6 Years Amid Disbanding Rumours, Fans Rejoice Saying “Mothers Are Coming… Watch Out”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News