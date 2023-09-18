The seven members of the South Korean boy band BTS have been following a ritual to send off their bandmates for their mandatory military service. After the eldest member Jin, and J-Hope, it is Suga’s turn to begin his service. Recently, the rapper announced his enlistment and confirmed that he would be beginning by September 22. Unlike the previous ceremonies, BTS’ Jungkook might miss sending off Suga and the possible reunion of the OT7. Scroll down to learn why.

After receiving and extension in the age group of the mandatory military services, BTS members confirmed last year that they would get enlisted and make a comeback as a group in 2025. As Jin was the oldest among all and had already turned 30, he began his training last year on December 13.

Unlike Jin and J-Hope, Suga has been declared unfit for regular combat duty and will be assigned to alternative services, which include working for the municipal government. Moreover, since J-Hope and Jin have already been sent to their respective campus, the That That singer might also not see Jungkook to bid him adieu. The BTS Maknae might be in New York on September 22, as, per Soompi, he is set to headline the Global Citizen event in NYC on September 23.

On the other hand, Suga might also not receive a ceremonial farewell as he is going for alternative services. With his enlistment announcement, BTS’ agency requested the ARMYs to refrain from visiting Suga during his service and respect the K-pop idol’s privacy.

For the unversed, Jin and J-Hope received a warm farewell by the rest of the members: RM, Jungkook, V, Suga and Jimin. The OT7 posed for happy pictures ahead of the enlistment and even embraced the fresh buzz cut of the members set to begin their training.

