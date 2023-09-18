BLACKPINK girls celebrated their 7th debut anniversary recently on August 8, however, they have still not reached a final agreement on their contract renewal with YG Entertainment, even after one month. On Sunday, the girl group held their ‘BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] FINALE IN SEOUL’ at Gocheok Sky Dome that marked the end of BLACKPINK’s unprecedented world tour, which had started in October 2022.

The world tour drew over 1.5 million fans in 41 cities worldwide as BLACKPINK had prepared a completely different setlist and stage from their first Seoul concert in 2022. The tour also included a version inspired by their performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which received massive love and support for its unique Korean beauty.

While the contract renewals for the other three members Jennie, Jisoo and Rose are reportedly progressing smoothly, YG Entertainment has stated that discussions are still ongoing regarding Lisa’s contract. On Friday, the agency told a South Korean media outlet, TV, report, “We are still discussing contract renewals with Lisa. The rumours that are going around are nothing that is confirmed”. Reports also cited Lisa’s prolonged stay in Thailand as the evidence for the not renewing the contract.

Amid all these, Jennie was seen bursting into tears at BLACKPINK’s last Seoul concert on Sunday and that indeed scared the BLINKS. At the end of the show, all the group members took turns in expressing their feelings and when during Jennie’s turn she looked extremely emotional as she shared that they have been through several ups and downs during the tour for the past year.

Jennie stopped for a few seconds while singing ‘As If It’s Your Last’ and took a deep breath as if she was trying to hold back her tears. Following this, fans also became upset, assuming that perhaps Jennie is worried that the concert could be BLACKPINK’s last performance together, owing to the issue related to Lisa’s contract renewal.

i wanna cry i love u jennie pic.twitter.com/JWwPMFXkBu — jennie loops (@jnkloops) September 17, 2023

On the other hand, when Lisa took to the stage to express her feelings, the singer said, “To be honest, I wrote down what I wanted to say to BLINKs on my phone. To our BLINKs. It’s been 2596 days since we met. We have BLINKs by our side, so we were able to perform at various concert venues throughout this tour.”

She continued, “We wouldn’t have done it all without BLINKs Thank you for always supporting us and enjoying the shows until the end. BLINKs have given us many great experiences and I love you all. Thank you for making my 20s shine”.

For the unversed, the K-pop group debuted back in 2016, and since then, YG Entertainment has been managing the girl band. Since then the girl gang has showcased their talent that spread across the globe. The BLACKPINK girls enjoy a massive fan base on Instagram individually and have achieved humongous success both individually as well as a group.

