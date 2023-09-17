Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo left everyone in awe of their romance when they tied the knot in 2017. The duo, who shared the screen space on Descendants of the Sun, received a lot of love for their on-screen pair. They reportedly fell for each other while filming the show in the second half of 2015, and in October 2017, the two tied the knot in a lavish ceremony. While they parted ways in July 2019, their wedding ceremony is something their fans can never forget as it was no less than a fairytale. Scroll down to check out the whopping price of their wedding.

Joong-ki is currently married to British actress Katy Louise Saunders. The two tied the knot in January earlier this year and welcomed their first baby in June.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back, the Song-Song wedding was a lavish affair as they did not spare anything to make their nuptials a memorable one. Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo tied the knot at Seoul’s Shilla Hotel, which is ideal for a small ceremony. As per Allkpop, they prepared the hall for 150 guests, and the hotel charges for a wedding ceremony are at least 70 million KRW ($63,000).

The former couple opted for an extravagant banquet, which included exquisite dishes, which included noodles, assorted vegetables, bean sauce, Tapioca pearl persimmon puree, beef drizzled in black bean and a lot more. The food must have cost Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo around 200,000 KRW to 300,000 KRW (approx $180 to $270) per guest. They spent over 30 million KRW (approx $22566) on the food at their wedding.

Coming to their outfits, both bride and groom wore the luxury brand Christian Dior on their special day. While The Glory actress wore a white gown, the Vincenzo star opted for a black tux. The bouquet that the bride walked down the aisle holding was made with May Lillies, the flowers that bloom only at a specific time of the year and are a rare find in Korea. The bouquet is said to have cost them a whopping 10 million KRW (approx $9,000). However, it was a gift from her friend.

Happy 1st Wedding 💒👰🏻👦🏻 Anniversary to both of you 💗

Idol Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo 💞#SongSongCouple pic.twitter.com/7ZF80IpXJS — moko (@AMAZINGcooLit13) October 31, 2018

The K-drama stars did not hold back on their wedding flower decoration and lit the entire hall with beautiful flowers that must have cost them 50 million KRW to 80 million KRW ($45,000 to $72,000). The Song-Song wedding was indeed an expensive one, as the former couple spent approximately 200 million KRW ($180,000).

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Crash Landing On You’s Son Ye-Jin Once Revealed How Heartwarming It Was To Get Close To Hyun Bin In ‘The Negotiation’ & Said “We Met Often Off-Camera…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News