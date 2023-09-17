South Korean girl band BLACKPINK leads every headline for something or the other. However, even though the members enjoy a luxurious life after becoming an idol, it wasn’t the same before they had debuted. The band includes Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Jisoo, and among them, Rose is known for her quiet personality and honest nature, apart from her vocal quality.

Once, she had talked about how, before debuting in the industry, she lived in a dorm and faced quite a horrible experience. Not only BLACKPINK but many K-pop idols have also faced something like this in their life. Scroll ahead to know more about it.

When BLACKPINK’s Rose appeared on JTBC show Sea of Hope, she shared a room with AKMU singer Suhyun and actress Kim Go Eun. Despite the fact that they stayed in a small room, they had a great time with each other. At that time, Rose revealed her life before debuting in the K-pop industry, which turned out to be BLACKPINK. She shared that staying in a small room with other people is not new to her as she lived in a dorm for eight years.

Talking about the horrible experiences she faced while dorming, Rose said, as quoted in Koreaboo, “When I first came to Korea, I wasn’t even in the debut team. There were cockroaches. At that time, it wasn’t confirmed that we would make our debut. Due to that, we didn’t live in such a nice place.”

Check out the full video clip here:

Well, this isn’t the first time that Rose talked about suffering from insects and cockroaches. Once, in an episode of their reality show, 24/365 with BLACKPINK, the members talked about the hardships and thanked Lisa for being brave and catching those centipedes.

It might be quite impossible to think that these K-pop idols faced something like this. But this is true, and still, many trainees face these.

