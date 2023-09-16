South Korean actors Lee Dong Wook and Bae Suzy’s brief relationship was indeed among the most-talked-about ones among all K-drama fans. The duo left their fans excited when they announced their relationship and, two months later, shocked everyone after calling it quits. Even during their short-term romance, they were highly talked about due to their 13-year age gap. Some even slammed Dong Wook for dating a girl who is in her mid-20s while being three years away from turning 40.

In March 2018, Dong Wook and Suzy met during a private casual gathering and immediately began getting to know each other better. It was a rare sight that their agencies confirmed their relationship via separate statements.

The two stars’ agencies even mentioned that they had good intentions and feelings about each other as they started their bond. While Lee Dong Wook and Bae Suzy’s fans were thrilled to learn that their favourite stars have found a partner, some netizens were irked by their age gap.

In 2018, Bae Suzy was 24, while the Goblin star was 37. As their relationship was confirmed, several Korean social media forums were filled with comments about their age gap as netizens called Lee Dong Wook too old to be dating the Start-Up actress.

As per Koreaboo, one wrote, “I’m such a fan of Lee Dong Wook but he’s too much of an ajusshi for Suzy!” For the unversed, ‘Ajusshi’ is a Korean term used to refer to a much older man, who is more like an uncle.

Another wrote, “He’s looking at 40…,” while another penned, “i know everyone is loving lee dong wook but tbh i have felt a bit iffy with him since he dated suzy cos there was a whole ass 13-year gap between them. like couldn’t he have found women his age? it’s creepy.”

“He’s old enough to be her uncle,” commented a fourth one.

In early June 2018, the duo’s agencies confirmed that they had parted ways due to their busy schedules.

