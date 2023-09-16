BTS’ Jungkook enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. While his fans are always eager to know about his personal life and follow his style, he has been responsible for boosting several local brands. The items that the K-pop idol used often went out of stock. From a fabric softener to a cup, his fans always want to have everything that is Jungkook-approved. In 2021, the singer wore a co-ord set by a local designer brand during one of his live streams and skyrocketed its sales. Now, the brand is invited to Seoul Fashion Week.

JK was only 15 when he made his singing debut and is among the youngest K-pop stars who were shot to stardom before turning 18. He debuted alongside his bandmates a decade ago and is now among the most celebrated South Korean stars in the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apart from his musical career, Jungkook is also an ambassador of various luxury brands, including Calvin Klein. And why not, since he has made even the most usual items go out of stock. After the K-pop star revealed he uses Downey as his fabric softener, the company sold its two-months worth of stock overnight. He even made his favourite drink Kombucha, a cup and his Calvin Klein look sold out in days.

Back in 2021, during a Weverse live stream, the Seven crooner wore a khaki knit shirt and looked absolutely stylish and stunning. Soon after the live stream, Jungkook’s fans found out that he was wearing a Seoul and New York-based genderless clothing brand named F8ke Chemical Club by Park Jeong Eun, which had merely 759 followers on Instagram. The shirt and matching pants cost $230 and $240, respectively, yet the brand sold its entire limited edition stock overnight.

Since then, F8ke Chemical Club has received support from MONSTA X’s Minhyuk and Joohoney, DKZ’s Jaechan, Wonho and GOT7’s Jay B. These K-pop idols have used the brand’s clothes for some cover shoots for their magazine and their albums. The brand has over 11,600 followers on Instagram, and they are still grateful to Jungkook for giving them a boost.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F8KECHEMICALCLUB (@f8kechemicalclub)

Now, as per Koreaboo, the brand has received an invitation from Seoul Fashion Week to come as a vendor this year. Jungkook is indeed the sold-out king, and there is no doubt about that.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Song Kang Being A Walking Red Flag ‘Nevertheless’ Made Us Go Weak In The Knees With His Good Looks & Maybe For Him Once, We Can Actually Let The Toxic Traits Go!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News