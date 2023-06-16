Ahn Hyo-Seop is one of the popular K-drama actors who became an overnight sensation after his performance in the office romance drama, ‘Business Proposal’ with Kim Se-jeong. His acting skills and romantic-handsome looks are quite popular among his female fans. However, did you know Ahn Hyo wanted to become an idol before stepping his foot into acting but got rejected for a reason? Yes, that’s right. Keep scrolling to find out.

Apart from Business Proposal, Ahn Hyo had also featured in Still 17, Abyss, and Top Management with Cha Eunwoo and currently, he is seen on the K-drama Doctor Romantic season 3.

Ahn Hyo-Seop was discovered by JYP Entertainment from Canada, and he was supposed to debut as an idol with GOT7 as well. The actor wanted to become an idol. When Ahn Hyo appeared on an episode of KBS Happy Together season 3 in 2017, he opened up about the initial days when he was practising to become an idol but couldn’t make it to the team.

Ahn Hyo-Seop further explained how his life changed within two weeks of meeting JYP Entertainment, and soon after, he could see himself staying in the same dorms as GOT7 and even started preparing to be included in the team as well. However, it didn’t turn out as he thought it would be. Spilling beans about it, he said, “When the group was being formed, I was practising with them, but I didn’t make it to the team. At the time, I wasn’t good enough, and I was quite tall compared to the other members.”

Later, the actor mentioned that if he didn’t make his future in acting, he would have probably found his place with any idol group. And well, we can’t shake off this urge to see Ahn Hyo-Seop performing on stage. What about you?

Doctor Romantic 3 starring Ahn Hyo-Seop, is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

