Ben Affleck, while being remembered as one of the most loved Batmans, but primarily the one who never got his solo flick after almost shaping it himself. The actor who joined the DCU camp as Bruce Wayne under Zack Snyder’s leadership in the SnyderVerse went on to be loved by the audience. Yes, there was some resistance and hatred for him, but that is a part and parcel of the job. Now he makes his last second last appearance as Batfleck probably in The Flash. The actor at the premiere has spoken about his time and melted hearts.

Ben wore the cape for the for the first time back in 2016 for Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: The Dawn Of Justice and went on to appear in a couple of ensemble projects, including the biggest buzz maker Justice League. But amid all this, he was shaping his solo Batman flick that he was going to write, act, and direct. But the plans went for a toss and the project was passed on to Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves.

Turns out, just like we all do, even Ben Affleck believes that his time as Batman is cut short too soon and that he deserved to stay in the DCU much longer. The actor who walked the red carpet at The Flash premiere with wife, Jennifer Lopez, has spoken his heart out in one line, and his fans cannot hold back their emotions. Read on to know more.

As per a viral video, Ben Affleck was talking about The Flash at the premiere and explaining how fun it was to work on that small appearance in the movie. The actor, who will be seen as Batman for the second last time before he appears in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom for the last time, went on to say how his run a Bruce Wayne got over too soon. Fans are reacting to the same.

It was over too soon? Sounds like Ben Affleck wanted to continue as Batman. https://t.co/9cT7D2MYvu — Billy Moore (@MooreWm251019) June 13, 2023

“It was over too soon” – Ben Affleck at The Flash premiere when discussing finally finding his Batman. 🥺 — AJ | 🏳️‍🌈 | FLASH ERA (@AjepArts) June 13, 2023

Honestly it kinda hurts how the DCEU officially ended right when Ben Affleck figured out his Batman. Wish we got more of him — Red Hood 23 #TeamGodzilla (@Red_Hood_23) June 13, 2023

They needed to leave the post credit scene were battfleck asks for help — Cris Coc Aina traficante de organos online💖 (@CristyKatt) June 13, 2023

Meanwhile, The Flash stars Ezra Miller with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton both playing their versions of Batman. It also stars Sasha Calle, Gal Gadot, and others. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

