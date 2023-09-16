BLACKPINK girls are all set to hold ‘BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] FINALE IN SEOUL’ at Gocheok Sky Dome on September 16 and 17 that will mark the end of BLACKPINK’s unprecedented world tour, which had started in October 2022. The world tour drew over 1.5 million fans in 41 cities worldwide as BLACKPINK had prepared a completely different setlist and stage from their first Seoul concert in 2022.

The tour also included a version inspired by their performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which received massive love and support for its unique Korean beauty. But as the K-pop group is on the verge of ending their world tour, BLINKS wonder if BLACKPINK will continue to stay with their agency, YG Entertainment, after their world tour finale at Gocheok Dome.

This comes at a time when there are rumours about BLACKPINK’s Lisa not renewing her contract with YG Entertainment. On Friday, the agency told a South Korean media outlet, TV, report, “We are still discussing contract renewals with Lisa. The rumours that are going around are nothing that is confirmed”. However, there is no official update about other members’ i.e. Jennie, Jisoo and Rose’s contract status yet.

Recently, on August 8, BLACKPINK celebrated their 7th debut anniversary, however, they have still not reached a final agreement on their contract renewal with YG Entertainment, even after one month. According to a contract, even if the expiration date has passed, it is possible to consider and fulfill valid contract schedules set before the expiration date.

The K-pop group debuted back in 2016, and since then, YG Entertainment has been managing the girl band. Since then the girl gang has showcased their talent that spread across the globe. The BLACKPINK girls enjoy a massive fan base on Instagram individually and have achieved humongous success both individually as well as a group.

