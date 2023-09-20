The girls of the BLACKPINK are ruling over the world, and their earnings from their world tour are proof of the same. Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rose, the members of the K-pop band, held their BORN PINK world tour, spreading through 24 countries and 34 cities. Over the past year, they had 40 shows (only counting encores), and they had a smashing conclusion on September 16 and 17, 2023, at their final concert in Seoul.

They have seen huge numbers of footfalls at their concerts. But do you know how much they earned from it? Well, it might leave your jaws dropped, so better read this while sitting. Scroll ahead and get to the scoop.

According to a Korean media outlet, reporter Kang Sung Hoon stated that BLACKPINK earned from their world tour approximately ₩350 billion KRW (about $265 million USD). The amount they have earned might take Johnny Depp to do 5 Pirates of the Caribbean movies to earn such a sum. This is the total sales amount, but for the revenue, they collected USD 163.8 million as per the reports. This made them the highest-grossing tour led by a female artist who debuted back in 2010. BLACKPINK even crossed Ariana Grande‘s ‘Sweetener Tour’.

As per reports, Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa became the third female artist who sold out at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The first two spots are reserved for Beyonce and Taylor Swift. Besides this, after Taylor, Queen Bey and P!nk, BLACKPINK is the fourth artist to make a headline at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Every concert has been sold out even after having a high ticket price range. Many worldwide singers, including John Legend, came to enjoy BLACKPINK’s shows.

Well, all this said and done, their future together is still uncertain as we don’t know whether the members of BLACKPINK are going to renew their contract with YG Entertainment or not. Their massive fanbase, who call themselves BLINKs, have been very worried.

