Netflix’s latest K-drama, A Time Called You, is leading every headline for good and bad reasons. While there are people who are enjoying the show, there are others who found difficulty in digesting the ill portrayal of South Korea in the series. Everything said and done, the series has tried to show LGBTQ love. The Taiwanese series ‘Someday or One Day’ remake, A Time Called You, stars Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo-been and others.

Hyo Seop plays the male lead character, Koo Yeon-jun, while Rowoon can be seen in a cameo as Tae-ha, Yeon=jun’s friend. In the show, Rowoon and Hyo Seop can be seen getting immersed in an LGBTQ love scene, and now the Business Proposal actor has opened up about his experience. Scroll ahead and get the scoop!

In an interview with SBS Star, Ahn Hyo Seop candidly said, “I hated it” while talking about doing an onscreen romance with Rowoon. Later, he playfully added, “Nah, I’m just kidding.” Recalling how Rowoon was selected for the role, he said, “He and I are very close friends, and we’ve always wanted to work together. So, when ‘A Time Called You’ needed a cameo actor, I recommended him, and the production team loved the idea. I requested RO WOON, and he agreed straight away.”

“‘Koo Yeon-jun’ is attracted to ‘Tae-ha’. Love has many forms, and I believe that the affection you feel for your friend is one of them. Since my ‘Koo Yeon-jun’ quickly fell in love with ‘Tae Ha’, I thought it would be great to bring in the friend I love for the role,” Hyo Seop further added.

Talking about how it was difficult to shoot the romantic sequences with SF9 fame, the Business Proposal star said, “Initially, it was a bit awkward since it was our first time meeting each other for filming. It was strange but quite refreshing. I got comfortable working with him, and we joked around a lot. It was fun. “Still, I experienced some discomfort while portraying certain scenes, and it was not easy to monitor my own performance in those scenes.”

Ahn Hyo Seop further claimed, “We became immersed in the situation while acting. But as soon as the scene was over, we got annoyed that we had been so into it.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Ahn Hyo Seop’s honest declaration about shooting an onscreen romance with Rowoon?

