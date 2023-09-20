Gone are the days when K-pop idols’ social media profiles were controlled by their respective agencies. This new era of South Korea’s glitzy and glamorous industry advocates freedom of expression which plays a pivotal role in allowing these pop titans to establish an intrapersonal bond with their fans. From BTS’ Jungkook to TXT’s Yeonjun, many K-pop idols’ social media activities have been formative in bringing out the best of their potential. Now, the new K-pop titan on the block who forms a close-knit connection with fans is NCT‘s Taeyong.

The fourth-generation idol has proved himself to be a social media connoisseur and recently revealed that he is keeping a close tab on his fans’ activities. That’s probably a first for a K-pop idol.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a refreshing set of events, Tayeang recently revealed that he has a separate Twitter account which he uses to follow fans and take stock of all the activities organised by them. The move followed many to term him a stalker and the NTC leader is not afraid to be one if it means getting closer to his fans.

NCT’s Taeyang being a stalker was earlier rumoured to be a hoax but things are apparently crystal clear. The Korean heartthrob dropped his album Shalala in June and took to his social media handles to talk to fans about the same. As a part of promotion, he also appeared on SBS‘s Inkigayo and the official account of the music program shared a link to his performance featuring an adorable gif of his ending fairy moment.

Fans from across the world dropped warm comments on the post and to reciprocate the feelings, Taeyang shared a tweet on Dear. U Bubble, writing, “Hahahaha The comments are very cute…Thank you,” as per Koreaboo. The screenshot was taken from a Twitter account that officially did not belong to NCT or Taeyong, indicating that he allegedly uses a different account to carry out such social media patrols.

Isn’t it fascinating to see an idol make efforts to get to know fans better? What are your thoughts?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Song Joong-ki Returns To Korea, But Guess Who Stole His Wife Katy Louise Saunders’ Thunder At The Airport? Exciting Details Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News