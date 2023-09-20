Dear ARMYs, it’s time to rejoice! It’s now official that all seven BTS members have renewed their contracts with BIGHIT MUSIC (HYBE) and will continue to serve as a group post-2025 after completing their mandatory military services. In a Wednesday (September 20) statement, HYBE confirmed that RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have officially extended their contracts with the label. reaffirming their commitment to the agency.

The fans of popular boyband BTS were in for a heartbreak when Bangtan Boys at 2023 Festa announced their brief hiatus in pursuit of their individual activities, including mandatory military service. The group, active since 2013, invited unwarranted claims with their announcement, as many South Korean media outlets reported that the brand is on the verge of disbanding. However, the septet later restored faith among fans, announcing it’s just a break and they will be thriving again after 2025, and HYBE has now confirmed the same.

HYBE announced on Wednesday, “We have completed the board of directors’ resolution to renew the exclusive contracts of the seven members of BTS, artists under BigHit Music.” It added, “With all members signing a second contract renewal, the group will be able to continue even after 2025 when they complete their military service.”

Three BTS members – Jin, J-Hope, and Suga – have enlisted in the military. Namjoon is expected to follow suit anytime soon with a similar move anticipated from Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Following the big announcement, RM took to Instagram to share a peek into a renewed contract in one story, followed by 2025 with purple hearts in the next story, in which the official handle of BTS was also tagged. Take a look:

Currently, BTS members are engrossed in their solo debut with the maknae line, including Jungkook and V recently dropped new music. It would also be interesting to see if BTS carries out a world tour post-2025, as their previous plans were scrapped given the Covid-19-induced lockdown in 2020.

