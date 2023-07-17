The South Korean actor Ahn Hyo Seop, aka Ahn Hyo-seop, has been ruling fans’ hearts with his impeccable craft for years now. The actor has delivered amazing performances in various K-dramas, including Business Proposal, Dr Romantics and more. But, he is trending this time not for his acting but after dancing to Taeyang and BTS’ Jimin’s track Vibe. Scroll down to learn how fans are reacting to the actor’s dance routine.

Hyo Seop began his journey when he was just 20 years old with the MBC drama Splash Splash Love. He further went on to star in various shows such as Abyss, Lovers of the Red Sky, Still 17 and more. His most beloved shows are Business Proposal and Dr Romancitcs 2 and 3.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahn Hyo Seop is currently on his tour, entertaining the masses around Asia. Earlier this year, he announced his tour, AHN HYO SEOP ASIA TOUR, aka The Present Show, and kickstarted it on July 16 in Seoul, South Korea. During the show, the actor, dressed in a white t-shirt, sky blue shirt and comfortable pants, exhibited his amazing vocals, danced and played piano.

A video of the actor is currently making rounds on Twitter in which he could be seen dancing effortlessly. The actor showcased fantastic moves as he grooved to Taeyang and BTS’ Jimin’s track Vibe. The clip has created a buzz around the Business Proposal star’s fans as they cannot get over how talented Ahn Hyo Seop is.

Ahn Hyoseop dancing to Vibe! HES SO ATTRACTIVE pic.twitter.com/sMw1lsOXgu — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) July 17, 2023

Reacting to the clip, a Twitter user wrote, “How smoothly he done his steps , I’m obsessed,” while another penned, “excuse me sir what can’t you do.”

A few also called the actor the eighth member of the South Korean boy band GOT7, as he strived hard to be a part of the group but failed.

A third user wrote, “Omg he dances aucjanicjw help. I wanted to cry but my day has been made and i have been cured THANK U.”

For more K-drama stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Tom Holland Got “Really Angry” About Losing A Part To Ansel Elgort In Mystery Crime Film, “I Didn’t Get The Role, & It Really Beat Me Up”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News