Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been making headlines ever since the beginning of the year owing to the reported complications in their relationship. This was not the case when they started going out as the two were indeed inseparable. The duo even found soulmates in each other as they resonated with one another when it came to their choices in dates. Well, you will be stunned to know how the couple spent their first and second dates.

Megan and MGK first met on the sets of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020. By the end of the year, the two confessed their love for each other in public and by the beginning of 2022, the singer went down on his knees to propose to his ladylove.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have often mentioned how they have went to wild dates and practised some off-beat rituals together. To everyone’s surprise, they began doing right from their first date. Once, during his appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, MGK was shown a few pictures of him helping Megan climb down a balcony by the host. When askd what they were doing, the singer revealed it was their first date and they had climbed up to a roof where he used to hang out. He said, “I saw this roof and I was like I used to hang out there.” He then told Megan, “I want you to come see my world for a minute.”

This was not it. The singer further left Ellen in shock when he revealed he went swimming with the sharks on his second date with the Transformers star. He mentioned how Megan Fox is a nature lover and they went on a wild date in Bora Bora. Further describing the incident, the Bad Things singer revealed that when he got comfortable in the water, Megan told him a shark was behind him. He said, “She put her goggles on [and went under the water] and was like, ‘Babe, there’s a shark right there,’ he recalled. And before she finished her sentence, I was already, like, halfway down the street. I left her in the water.”

When the puzzled host asked him if they were in a cage underwater, MGK joked saying, “Remember when you were Dory? I was Dory.” For the unversed, Ellen voiced Dory in Finding Dory, the sequel to Finding Nemo.

Meanwhile, after several reports of the two receiving couples’ therapy, Megan and MGK are seemingly back together spending quality time and supporting each other.

