Scarlett Johansson is best known for her portrayal of the Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But she has never failed to prove her acting skills as and when she steps out of the franchise. She boasts an impressive catalogue which includes movies like Lucy, Marriage Story, A Good Woman and more. One more project that she was wonderful in was The Black Dahlia, directed by Brian De Palma.

The actress, in one of her interviews, explained how she had to convince the director to cast her in the film. One might remember De Palma from Mission: Impossible. The two collaborated on the 2006 neo-noir crime thriller which gave Johansson yet another chance to prove her acting capabilities.

Scarlett Johansson explains how she was determined to work in a movie where there were two female leads. However, it did not come easy. Speaking at a media event, “I was originally excited just hearing that Brian had a film that he was directing with two female roles. I’ve always wanted to work with him and have been a huge fan of his. So I met with him and I tried to convince him that I could play this role that I’m in the book, I’m completely physically wrong for him.”

The ‘Black Widow’ actress was pumped to exceed all expectations after she realized that she does not match the physical requirements for the role. However, once she had convinced De Palma, she truly ascended and gave a remarkable performance. Johansson further explained how she was able to achieve the contrast between her character from the rest of the cast.

Scarlett Johansson had to stand out, considering Hillary was one of the female leads. To execute this, she went for a soft and elegant style which provided the missing tangent in the movie. Throughout the film she can be seen in classy hair-dos, elegant sets, and sleek outfits. The movie can be streamed on Amazon Prime and is available for rent/buy on Google Play.

