Quentin Tarantino is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Hollywood. In fact, his cinematic vision is admired by every cinephile all over the world. While his movies are truly excellent and depict how wonderfully he understands the nuances of the art, there is still an aspect in films that is widely criticised. It is the brutality that female characters in his projects are subjected to. Not just that, the director has also been questioned for his erratic and, frankly, offensive behaviour towards his actresses in real life.

Uma Thurman has revealed that she faced a major accident on the set of Kill Bill because Tarantino forced her to sit in and drive a car, which was clearly unsafe. Not just that, he strangled and spat on her as he did not believe his actor to justify the act properly. Diane Kruger also had a similar experience with the filmmaker, and she once opened about it candidly.

Diane Kruger starred in Quentin Tarantino’s movie, Inglourious Basterds. She was supposed to die in the film but her death sequence was shot in the most shocking way. The director, once again, pitched in to strangle the actress himself as he did not think any other professional actor would be able to do the job right. Diane opened up in an interview with Parade and said, “I get strangled, which was especially weird because you feel it when someone is choking you, so it was an interesting day at the office. The funny part is that Quentin’s hands are in the close-up. I won’t give away the name of the actor who kills me, but Quentin said, ‘He’s not going to do it right, it’ll either be too much or too little. I know exactly what I need and I think I should just do it.’ I have to say it was very strange being strangled by the director.”

He did exactly that with Uma Thurman in Kill Bill! Surprisingly, Quentin Tarantino justified the act and explained it while he appeared on The Graham Norton Show. He said, “I just said to her, what I want to do is, I’m going to be the hands, and what I’m going to do is, I’m going to just strangle you. I’m going to cut off your air for just a little bit of time, we’re going to see the reaction in your face, and then we’ll cut.”

The Pulp Fiction director even bragged about delivering a fine performance. He added, “It was real. It looked really good. When somebody is actually being strangled, there is a thing that happens to their face, they turn a certain colour, and their veins pop out and stuff.”

Let us know what you think of Quentin Tarantino’s obsession with torturing his female characters and performing the scenes himself on actresses in real life.

