Hugh Jackman might appear all serious and professional on social media but back in the day he did not shy away from being at his cheeky best. The Logan star, in one of his earlier interviews, spoke about his onstage jaunts with Sarah Jessica Parker at the Tony Awards in 2004 and how it did not go as planned. This came at the time when Hugh Jackman was in the middle of his Broadway show called The Boy From Oz. Scroll down to read the details.

Hugh Jackman, in the interview claimed he fell for Sarah Jessica Parker that evening also sharing how him trying to have fun with the actress at the award show almost turned into a major wardrobe malfunction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to People Magazine, Hugh Jackman, in an interview, recalled the 2004 Tony Awards night with Sarah Jessica Parker saying, “I really felt for her that night” adding, “As soon as she got up onstage, I could tell those b**bs were about to come out.” Sarah, for the awards, wore a strapless ballerina-style dress with a tight bodice. Hugh was seen inviting Sarah on stage for a quick dance which almost got the actress in trouble. Sarah was awkwardly seen holding onto her dress before telling the actor that she was “scared” of her top.

Take a look:

In the same interview, the X-Men star also spoke about how he was an a**hole at times while referring to the lap dance he gave to Matt Damon on stage while playing Peter Allen in Broadway’s The Boy From Oz.

“There was, I don’t know, roughly 10 to 12 minutes of every show that was ad-libbed,” said Hugh Jackman adding, “Once I was 50 or 60 shows in, I felt completely free to do whatever the hell I wanted. I was an a**hole at times.”

The Wolverine star added, “I brought up Barbara Walters and Matt Damon, and made Matt Damon give Barbara Walters a lap dance, which turned into me giving Matt Damon a lap dance. And he didn’t punch me.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Oppenheimer Director Christopher Nolan Reveals Not Using Any Smart Gadget/Tech While Writing Any Script, Netizens Laud The GOAT “Someone Needs To Backup His PC”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News