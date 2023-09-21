BLACKPINK girls recently completed their ‘BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] FINALE IN SEOUL’ at Gocheok Sky Dome, marking the end of BLACKPINK’s unprecedented world tour, which had started in October 2022. The girl gang got quite emotional as they expressed their feelings. Jennie was seen crying on stage that left fans assuming that perhaps Jennie is worried that the concert could be BLACKPINK’s last performance together, owing to the issue related to Lisa’s contract renewal.

For the unversed, BLACKPINK debuted back in 2016, and since then, YG Entertainment has been managing the girl band. But, reportedly Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, will not be renewing her contract with the agency any more and has allegedly rejected the agency’s offers; one of which was worth 50 billion KRW (approx $37.7 million).

Last week, YG Entertainment responded, “The re-signing with Lisa is under discussion. There is no official confirmation of these rumors.”

On Wednesday, a foreign media outlet ‘star.setn’ reported that there are high chances that Lisa will sign a new contract with a US label, instead of YG Entertainment. Reportedly, the US record label has offered Lisa a signing bonus higher than 50 billion won and promised entertainment ventures such as music, videos, fashion, and concerts in addition to six albums.

Rumours also claim that Lisa may also have ownership of her own future music and the right to establish her own studio and sign with other musicians. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

Earlier, there were reports that Lisa is getting lower pay compared to her fellow members by YG Entertainment but it was not confirmed by the agency. Meanwhile, Lisa’s bandmates Jennie, Rose and Jisoo, have also not confirmed if they are ready to continue with the same agency.

