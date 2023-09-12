Song Joong Ki is one of the most loved Korean actors of all time with many acclaimed projects to his credit. The Descendant of the Sun (DOTS) star recently welcomed his first child with his wife Katie Louise Saunders and put a brief hold on his professional ventures to perform his parental duty. Seems like the actor is now set to get going and has one project coming up super soon. Scroll ahead to learn more about his upcoming film.

Song Joong Ki has an illustrated career with an enriching filmography that is at par with his peers. His commitment to the art and thorough promotion of his craft makes him one of the most revered artists of the current time. The Arthdale Chronicles star made his debut with the 2007 drama Love Racing and hasn’t looked back since then, delivering some of the highest-rated dramas including DOTS and Vincenzo.

Now, Song Joong Ki’s fans are in for a treat as the actor is set to make a comeback with his upcoming Korean drama Hopeless which is set to hit the theatres on October 11, as seen in the poster shared by the makers of the neo-noir. Also starring Hong Sa Bin, BIBI, the film has been shot from the perspective of a kid who accidentally embarks on a hazardous adventure with the middle supervisor (Joong Ki) of a company to escape reality.

The poster of the film has the words ‘If we have to do it, let’s do it’ return over it, generating a buzz among the audience for the captivating tale that unfurls before the two characters in the most unprecedented circumstances. The film was released at the 76th Cannes Film Festival recently and has also been invited to the 28th Busan International Film Festival which is expected to take place today. Check out the poster below:

Song Joong Ki is coming back “Hopeless will be released in theaters on October 11th” https://t.co/GOWVRtW4F9 pic.twitter.com/EM6S37xPHI — KBIZoom (@kbizoom) September 12, 2023

Other than his outstanding dramas, Song Joong Ki is also known for taking up interesting roles in his films which usually are thrilling in nature. He has been a part of films like Werewolf Boy, The Battleship Island, and Space Sweepers.

