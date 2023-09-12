The K-pop band BTS is currently among the most popular musical groups in the world. Apart from their talent, it is their fans’ love that has taken them to reach new heights. While the band members share a close bond with their fans, BTS ARMYs, they do have some boundaries and refrain from sharing too much about their personal lives. However, BTS’ RM, the band’s leader, once disclosed his religious beliefs and made everyone go into a frenzy.

The band leader has turned 29 today, September 12, and is receiving a lot of love from his friends and fans. The K-pop idol has penned a heartwarming note for his fans and thanked them for always showering him with their love.

Coming back, RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, hails from Ilsan, South Korea, which is known for being the home of Asia’s largest artificial lake, Lake Park. The rapper is an avid art and nature lover and often visits well-known museums in various countries. While he believes in nature, the K-Pop star once revealed he is an atheist.

RM once opened up about his religious beliefs in an interview and revealed that he has none and called himself an atheist. However, fans have found some evidence to think that the rapper might have some religious beliefs. For instance, in his track Change ft rapper Wale, RM said, “Prayin for a better place for you and I.” On the other hand, he has also been spotted wearing a chain around his necklace with a cross, aka crucifix, which is considered a religious symbol.

While RM does not believe in any religion, he recently admitted that he respects all religions. After falling into controversy for sharing Frank Ocean’s track Bad Religion on his Instagram stories, the rapper faced a lot of criticism as the track was termed as “Islamophobic” by many. As a result, the Butter crooner addressed the controversy and mentioned that he did not insult any religion.

Taking to Weverse, he wrote, “Okay guys I know what you are talking about. You just keep telling me that I insulted a religion but I didn’t. There was no any intention or like purpose to insult a religion. I respect every belief and every religion that’s all I could say. So please don’t. I know what’s going on in my Instagram, I can see. But I never…there was no such any purpose or at least one percent of my heart or intention to insult a religion okay? Guys (shakes his head), it’s a song, okay? I am not apologising, I am just saying.”

