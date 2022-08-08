Kim Namjoon 'RM' Trends On Twitter With The Tag Of 'Father Of BTS' Leaving The Fans Spiraling After ARMY Labels Him 'Daddy' Over Latest Post!
BTS ‘RM’ Trends On Twitter As ‘Father Of BTS’ right after ARMY labels him ‘Daddy’ over his swoon-worthy looks. Read on! ( Photo Credit – RM / Instagram )

South Korean boy band BTS, enjoy a massive, sorry (correction) a humongous fan following throughout the world, who are very well known as the ARMY. Amidst this fan following, the septet – RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, and V, enjoy their individual fan following too.

The boy band never fails to make headlines a day, however, today (i.e August 8) the group’s leader Kim Namjoon is the present talk of the town and all its courtesy goes to the famous social media platform Twitter. Read on to know what we are talking about.

Just recently, BTS’ Kim Namjoon aka RM left the ARMY simping over him hard after he posted a sizzling Instagram story, with him in a black sleeveless tee and all sweaty. The leader of the group flashed a smile for his fan and in no time the fans were left drooling over him and trending over him on Twitter with the tag of Daddy. The craziest part here is the social media platform recognized Namjoon as the father of ARMYs leaving everyone in splits.

( Photo Credit – Instagram )
BTS’ Kim Namjoon is famously known as President Kim, leader of Bangtan, and global icon but Daddy (aka father) of the boy band is something very new and shocking. ARMY are just swooning over the leader of the group and the thirst trap that he recently posted. Talking about this sudden move by Twitter, fans are sharing their views over it.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Meanwhile, the boy band is now preparing for the global world concert in Busan, which is set to take place in October.

What are your thoughts on BTS’ RM being tagged as ‘Daddy’ of the group, do you love it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

