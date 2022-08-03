BTS has become a global phenomenon in the last few years but that has not stopped their fans from going back in time every once in a while to relive the iconic moments from their debut years. The boys have come a long way but the one thing that has remained constant, if not grown, is their undying love for the ARMYs. Amidst celebrating their recent successes, we take you back to the time Jimin and ended up hitting V aka Kim Taehyung after he openly flirted with Mochi’s girlfriend.

For the unversed, JM was previously in the news when he attended Lollapalooza just to support bandmate J Hope who absolutely aced his debut at the event. The singer’s reaction to Hobi’s a*s slapping moment on the stage has also been going viral lately and fans can barely get over how adorable and sweet Chimmy is.

Previously, BTS’ managing company, Big Hit had dropped a segment called BTS Bomb where V and Jimin could be seen having a hilariously nasty fight over a phone call. At the beginning of the clip, a young Jimin can be seen talking on the phone while recording himself with the other hand. He makes it clear that he is talking to his girlfriend without revealing any names and even says sweet things like “she is really pretty” before deciding to introduce his best friend Tae to them.

V, being the mischievous lad that he is, decides to flirt with the other person within the very next minute and also reveals in the process that they are only acting. He makes it clear that Jimin was referring to ARMY as his girlfriend and goes on to propose on call, earning a nice beating from Chim Chim himself. Have a look at the hilarious clip.

