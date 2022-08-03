Jason Momoa has been making the headlines for his professional commitments – Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom & Fast X as well as his personal life. Today, the Games Of Thrones actor has made it to the news owing to one of his initiatives for the betterment of the planet and how he spread awareness about it.

The 43-year-old actor recently appeared as a flight attendant on a Hawaiian Airlines flight and passed around aluminium water bottles from a brand he founded. Scroll below to know more about it and also watch videos and see pictures of him there.

Hawaiian Airlines took to their Instagram stories and shared a couple of pictures and videos of Jason interacting with the on-flight crew as well as the passengers. In one story they wrote, “Jason Momoa founder of our partner @mananalu.water, joined us in-flight and gifted each guest with their own Mananalu aluminium water bottle.” In their next story, they shared a picture of the bottle and the following one featured another video of the Aquaman star.

In this video, Jason Momoa was seen handing off miles to each guest. They captioned the post, “Each guest also received 10,000 HawaiianMiles in celebration of this partnership” This was followed by a couple of pictures of him interacting with the crew.

Commenting on this video – that was shared to TikTok by Kylee Yoshikawa (username livinglikekylee), one user wrote, “When Jason Momoa is your flight attendant” while another dubbed him “’Aguaman” – a smart word play that incorporated the Spanish word for ‘water’ and referenced the role in DC’s Aquaman film franchise.

While the Aquaman actor donned a grey suit with a crewneck black shirt underneath, the most noteworthy part of his ensemble was a pink flower behind his left ear. A user pointed out that the Hawaiian culture symbolizes it means ‘he is spoken for.’

Here are some more pictures of Jason Momoa interacting with the crew of the Hawaiian flight:

Isn’t he just adorable – especially with that flower behind his ear?

