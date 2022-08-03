Kylie Jenner is one of the most followed celebrities of the entertainment world and the pace at which her pictures go viral is a testament to this fact. The social media influencer often shares adorable photographs and videos with her daughter Stormi and this time around, they include a girl’s best friend, diamonds. The mother-daughter duo recently spent a fortune on manicures and it is simply calling us poor in more languages than one.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Kylie was previously in the news when she dropped a sweet picture of Stormi on her Insta stories and spoke about how she misses dressing her daughter up. She posted a picture of the young girl from 2020 which was when she dressed her up in a neat hair bun, paired with a simple T-shirt and a set of grey shorts. She also topped it up with white sneakers and a heavy silver chain which added on to the drip in the look.

Advertisement

In the most recent turn of events, Kylie Jenner put up a TikTok video of herself getting nails done and guess what, Stormi was a part of the clip as well. She ran her viewers through the whole manicure process and shed some light on stunning diamonds can look on nails.

In the final frame of the TikTok video, Kylie Jenner can be seen wearing a set of oval nails which have been painted in nude pink colour with a faded effect which blends into white tips. She added five diamonds to it, one on each nail and let’s just say it made the manicure more sophisticated than ever.

Kylie Jenner also flaunted Stormi’s nails in the same video and the 4-year-old went for a bright orange shade topped up with diamonds on each fingernail, just like that of her mommy’s. Tagging her daughter as her bestie, Kylie further won hearts as she wrote in the caption “nails with bestie”. Have a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by easoiiessstttt (@easy_estt)

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood!

Must Read: Chris Rock Has No Plans To Address The Slap Controversy With Will Smith Despite The Public Apology?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram