Ahn Bo Hyn has been winning widespread praise for his latest outing ‘See You In My 19th Life’ which emerged as one of the highest-ranked Korean Dramas in 2023. Having proven his mettle previously in My Name and Itaewon Class, the Hallyuwood has found a new leading man in Ahn Bo Hyun. On a parallel note, the actor has also been at the center of the limelight for his personal life – he is confirmed to be dating K-pop titan Jisoo from BLACKPINK.

Ahn Bo Hyun and Jisoo’s agency released a statement saying the duo is progressing together with positive feelings for each other, asking fans to look kindly upon them. Ever since then, BLINKS have been on the hunt to dig into more details about the Yumi’s Cells fame. While the actor has been an absolute sweetheart throughout his journey in showbiz with no proven record of indecent behaviour whatsoever, we are sharing one anecdote that made him court a set of controversies.

Weeks before confirming his relationship with Jisoo, Ahn Bo Hyun was at the helm of a controversy while shooting for ‘Yumi’s Cells’ with Kim Go Eun. It all began with a misinterpreted BTS video which went viral for all the wrong reasons. The behind-the-scenes footage showed him standing tall while a female staff member held a script for him to read in one hand while checking his phone with the other hand.

This incident sparked a flurry of debates in Hallyuwood as people assumed that the actor was entitled in his approach and could have simply done his chores. However, Korean media outlet Insight said that the female staff members are accustomed to such practices and they often hold actors’ stuff for them while they focus on getting ready and other chores.

But this was not it. Many K-netizens also pointed out that Ahn Bo Hyun was also following several controversial channels including Kim Yong Ho and PPKKa. These Korean YouTubers are known for their problematic content.

Meanwhile, the stylist who was seen holding a script for Ahn Bo Hyun shared a statement, “At that moment, there was a sudden change in the schedule. I was informing Ahn Bo Hyun about the particular scenes affected by the change in the script while checking the timing of the message through my phone.” Her clarification brought much-needed respite to Ahn Bo Hyun’s worried fans.

On the work front, Ahn Bo Hyun will next be seen in the Korean crime drama ‘Gold Spoon’. Are you also excited to see for his next professional outing? Let us know in the comment section below.

