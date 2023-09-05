South Korean industry is vividly getting spread across the world; be it their movies or series, fashion or music, K-pop artists are now ruling over the whole world. Every genre has a separate fanbase, and we are becoming Korean fanatics. This year, the Brand Of The Year Awards is celebrating its 21st anniversary, and it’s been hosted by Korea Consumer Forum.

Now, while we check out the list of musicians who won what, here are a few names that you would like to know about who won different categories, including BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, SEVENTEEN and IVE. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Brand Of The Year Awards annually select and award brands and individuals who entertain their audience across the nation and shine throughout the year with their performances. The voting is done through consumer voting, and this year’s event is participated by 8,019,000 consumers. From July 3 to 16, the consumers voted as per their preferences for their favourite K-pop artists.

Here are the few names that made it to the winners’ list for the Korean entertainment category as mentioned in Koreaboo:

Female Solo Artist:

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has won the Female Solo Artist Award. Jisoo has been making and breaking records every now and then.

Male Solo Artist:

Im Young Woong was awarded for Male Solo Artist.

While Triple S got the Female Idol Group (Rookie) award, BOYNEXTDOOR got the Male Idol Group (Rookie).

Female Idol Group (Rising), this category was awarded to H1-Key and Male Idol Group (Rising) was given to TEMPEST.

IVE got the Female Idol Group’s award, while SEVENTEEN has been awarded in the Male Idol Group’s category.

IVE’s An Yujin became the best Female Idol Entertainer, and SHINEE’s Key became the best Male Idol Entertainer.

Younha was awarded for the Female Vocal, and Kim Feel got the award for Male Vocal. On the other hand, BSS (SEVENTEEN) became the Unit Group, and Forestella got under the Crossover Group category.

Well, aren’t you excited after learning about Jisoo, IVE, SEVENTEEN and other K-pop artists winning such categories? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: TS Fame Jungkook’s Pictures For Calvin Klein Receive Flak As ARMY Gets Furious Over Unnecessary Photoshop & Editing: “F*ck You CK”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News