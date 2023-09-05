Among all the members of BTS, Jungkook has a separate fanbase. His cuteness, his goofiness, and his gorgeous looks often make the way to lead the headlines as fans cannot stop gushing about it. JK is one of the brand ambassadors of the popular brand Calvin Klein, and while the fans and ARMY love his projects with the brand, this time, they have been slamming CK for a reason. Scroll ahead to read!

Since he started collaborating with Calvin Klein, JK has been surprising his fans with mesmerising photos while putting his sculpted physique on a racy display. And we couldn’t stop admiring his hotness.

However, Calvin Klein’s recent post about Jungkook on his birthday stirred up the internet as it made his fans and BTS ARMY furious over the unnecessary Photoshop and editing. Calvin Klein took to his Twitter (now X) handle and shared a few behind-the-scenes and unseen pictures from their shoot, where he was seen wearing a cropped vest, while in another, he was seen baring his abs, giving a meltdown to his fans.

Check out the posts here:

we heard it was someone’s birthday today… — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) August 31, 2023

for the occasion. behind the scenes with Jung Kook for the fall campaign ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ikm3qnWud7 — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) September 1, 2023

But, the netizens pointed at Jungkook’s photoshopped nose and the excessive editing of his pictures a few days after the post was made. One of the ARMY wrote, “give me these pictures without his photoshopped nose thank you very much.”

give me these pictures without his photoshopped nose thank you very much — (𝐥) (@jaewonsjungs) September 1, 2023

Another fan commented, “Yes, he’s always cool No, the photoshop? Really, ck? Unnecessary.”

Yes, he's always cool✨️

No, the 👃 photoshop? Really, ck? Unnecessary. — 바다 ⁷ 🥢 𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗢(𝗩)𝗘𝗥//VOY A VER A TAY💖 (@TheKims_) September 1, 2023

One of the ARMY penned in the comment section, “Everything is okay but in first picture how dare you guys edited his nose ? This is literally disrespect . He’s perfect, there’s no need to edit anything.”

Everything is okay but in first picture how dare you guys edited his nose ? This is literally disrespect . He's perfect, there's no need to edit anything — ggukiebwi (@miffykooo) September 4, 2023

A netizen bashed Calvin Klein and wrote, “Thought it was cuz of the angle and lighting but they really edited his nose on the left pic..F YOU CK.”

Thought it was cuz of the angle and lighting but they really edited his nose on the left pic..F YOU CK https://t.co/bM9VT4CBfg — Doraddai⁷ tannies 💜😭 (@yoonsmeowing) September 3, 2023

why did you edit his nose on the jean fit photo? his nose is perfect as is! it’s also odd to do so on that particular one and not any of the others pls revert to the original — CHICAGO BTS ARMY ⁷ (@CHICAGOBTSARMY) September 1, 2023

Well, what are your opinions about Jungkook’s photoshopped images? For the unversed, he is currently enjoying the success of his solo SEVEN.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

