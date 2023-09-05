BTS Jungkook x Calvin Klein Is Stirring Up The Internet As ARMY Got Furious Over The Unnecessary Editing
Angry Netizens Bash Calvin Klein For Photoshopping BTS Jungkook’s Pictures ( Photo Credit – Twitter )

Among all the members of BTS, Jungkook has a separate fanbase. His cuteness, his goofiness, and his gorgeous looks often make the way to lead the headlines as fans cannot stop gushing about it. JK is one of the brand ambassadors of the popular brand Calvin Klein, and while the fans and ARMY love his projects with the brand, this time, they have been slamming CK for a reason. Scroll ahead to read!

Since he started collaborating with Calvin Klein, JK has been surprising his fans with mesmerising photos while putting his sculpted physique on a racy display. And we couldn’t stop admiring his hotness.

However, Calvin Klein’s recent post about Jungkook on his birthday stirred up the internet as it made his fans and BTS ARMY furious over the unnecessary Photoshop and editing. Calvin Klein took to his Twitter (now X) handle and shared a few behind-the-scenes and unseen pictures from their shoot, where he was seen wearing a cropped vest, while in another, he was seen baring his abs, giving a meltdown to his fans.

Check out the posts here:

But, the netizens pointed at Jungkook’s photoshopped nose and the excessive editing of his pictures a few days after the post was made. One of the ARMY wrote, “give me these pictures without his photoshopped nose thank you very much.”

Another fan commented, “Yes, he’s always cool No, the photoshop? Really, ck? Unnecessary.”

One of the ARMY penned in the comment section, “Everything is okay but in first picture how dare you guys edited his nose ? This is literally disrespect . He’s perfect, there’s no need to edit anything.”

A netizen bashed Calvin Klein and wrote, “Thought it was cuz of the angle and lighting but they really edited his nose on the left pic..F YOU CK.”

Well, what are your opinions about Jungkook’s photoshopped images? For the unversed, he is currently enjoying the success of his solo SEVEN.

