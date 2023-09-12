BTS’ Jungkook enjoys massive popularity, given his career graph. Jungkook is not only known for his musicality or vocal range but also for his goofiness and quirky behaviour. And being a celebrity brings its own consequences. Celebrities stay under the spotlight throughout their career, and their every step gets measured.

Recently, JK was spotted smoking in LA, and the pictures created a massive stir online. However, now, an old video is resurfacing once again, where the BTS member talked about his opinion about smoking — wondering what he might have said. Well, scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

A few days back, an American gossip website, Lainey Gossip, shared papped pictures of Jungkook smoking outside Matsuhisa, a Los Angeles dining area popular for celebrities. This stirred up the internet and divided the opinions of ARMYs (BTS fans).

Check out the video here:

While a lot of ARMYs came out to defend their favourite idol, Jungkook, others criticised the singer. Now, amid all of the controversy, let’s take a look at this old video when Jungkook opened up about his thoughts regarding smoking. Nine years ago, while filming Mnet’s L.A.-based reality show American Hustle Life, Jungkook revealed why he wanted to become an adult as soon as possible as he wanted to drink with his hyungs (brothers), drive and get tattoos.

He even mentioned smoking and said, “I want to hurry up and become an adult. You can smoke when you’re an adult. My dad smokes, too, but I really hate it.” Jungkook further equated cigarettes with poison and gave out a message to his father, “Can I make a video letter for my dad? Dad! Please stop smoking. It’s not good for your lungs. Either buy an electronic cigarette or quit smoking. Later, it’ll be like poison, and it’ll build up in your body. I hope you watch this episode and quit smoking.”

Well, it seems time really changes a lot. What do you think about Jungkook’s opinion about smoking? Let us know.

