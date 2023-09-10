J-Hope of BTS has brought much-needed respite with his pleasant aura to worried ARMY who have been waiting for his updates from the military. The ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ hitmaker is the second member of the South Korean supergroup to enlist for his mandatory 18-month military service, following World Wide Handsome Jin. A picture of J-Hope posing with his fellow soldier has now surfaced on the web and it’s the most heartwarming thing you will see on the internet today.

J-Hope is serving in the Baekho New Corps of the 36th Infantry Division. The rapper and dancer enlisted in the military on April 18 as an active-duty soldier. For the unversed, all the able-bodied men between the age of 18-30 in South Korea are required to complete 18-21 months of mandatory military service. In December last year, Jin, the eldest of the group at 30, enlisted as an active-duty soldier. This came after in June 2022, BTS announced their brief hiatus owing to members’ conscriptions; however, the group confirmed that they are not disbanding and will eventually reunite in 2025.

Coming back to J-Hope’s latest picture, it has come as a comforting surprise for fans as Hobi, who was an avid social media user, has not been active ever since his enlistment. Aside from sharing a few selcas, it has been all quiet on the Jack In The Box Maker’s front. In the latest picture doing the rounds on the internet, J-Hope looks like a ball of sunshine in his military uniform posing with another soldier. Check out the picture below:

OMG OMG OMG OMG 🔥🔥🔥 He’s so handsome 🤩😍 pic.twitter.com/e1tfe1MI9O — J-HOPE GLOBAL FANCLUB (@JhopeGlobalFan) September 8, 2023

The picture has been reportedly shared by J-Hope’s comrade on weiber and reshared by his fan page, J-Hope Global Fanclub, on Twitter.

Fans could not keep calm and quickly took to the comment section to shower praise on Hobi. “I don’t know why …after jin and hobi joined military…they look too young and handsome .do they give some youthful drinks for them,” said one user.”He’s literally GLOWING I MISS HIM SO MUCH HE’S SO PRETTY,” another wrote. Some ARMY also wished him ‘Fighting’ for his rest of the military service.

J-Hope is expected to complete his mandatory military enlistment by August next year.

Are you also waiting for Hobi’s comeback? Let us know in the comment section below.

