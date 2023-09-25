South Korean actor Song Joong Ki is currently busy gearing up for the upcoming release of his film Hopeless, which is slated to release on October 11 KST. Recently he spoke about his character in the neo-noir thriller and expressed his desire to experiment with a dark character that is quite different from his usual characters.

For the unversed, Song Joong-Ki will be playing the character of Chi Geon, a middle boss of a local gang, in Hopeless. While talking about Hopeless, the ‘Descendants Of The Sun’ actor also shared that he wants his 3-month-old son to watch ‘Hopeless’. Song Joong-Ki said, “I have a baby I love, but I wasn’t worried about doing a dark movie. I hope that he sees that his father did a movie like this when he grows up later on.”

Hopeless will mark Song Joong-ki’s return to the screen after marrying former British actress Katy Louise Saunders in January this year and becoming a father in June.

Earlier in an interview with a Chinese media outlet, Song Joongki had addressed concerns about a career break after becoming a husband and father and said that family is more important to him than his career. But, following the interview many people blamed his wife for his break and speculative stories written in the media about his wife.

Song Joong-Ki recently addressed those rumours about his wife in an interview and expressed his frustration and disappointment. He revealed that though his wife Katy had already attended the Cannes and Berlin Film Festival before him because of her previous acting career, she encouraged him to attend the Cannes Film Festival. Song Joong-ki also added that he has learned a positive attitude from his wife.

Talking about his fatherhood, the Vincenzo actor said this new journey has changed his perspective and has emphasized the need to lead a good life and become a better person for the sake of his child. He said that he and his wife take turns in looking after their baby and he is extremely happy to share parenting responsibilities.

In addition, Song Joong-Ki also hinted at a potential future project and mentioned about an audition that he had attended for a BBC work in the UK with his wife’s assistance and support.

