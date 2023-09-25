The contract renewal process of BLACKPINK has been in the headlines for quite some time now. It all started when reports claimed that Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, will not be renewing her contract with the agency any more and has allegedly rejected the agency’s offers; one of which was worth 50 billion KRW (approx $37.7 million).

Then reports claimed that there are high chances that Lisa will sign a new contract with a US label, instead of YG Entertainment. Reportedly, the US record label has offered Lisa a signing bonus higher than 50 billion won and promised entertainment ventures such as music, videos, fashion, and concerts in addition to six albums.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following this, there were reports that the complete re-contract between BLACKPINK and YG Entertainment had fallen through and only Rose has renewed her contract, while the other three members; Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa will move to different agencies. However, the report also stated that discussions are going on to allow the entire girl group to engage in activities for at least six months every year.

According to latest reports, BLACKPINK‘s Jennie and Jisoo are reportedly establishing their own individual agencies and have prepared the framework for the same. News1, however, reported that even if their discussion with YG Entertainment is still going on, their own agencies will focus completely on their solo activities.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Lisa latest Instagram post has also sparked speculations about her negotiation with the group’s agency, YG Entertainment. Lisa took to her Instagram account to share a cryptic post along with her pictures and captioned it, “You’re not invited”.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

For the unversed, BLACKPINK debuted back in 2016, and since then, YG Entertainment has been managing the girl band. BLACKPINK celebrated their 7th debut anniversary on August 8, however, they failed to reach a final agreement on their contract renewal with YG Entertainment, even after one month.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Did Song Hye-Kyo Break Her Friendship With Son Ye-Jin After She Married ‘The Glory’ Actress’ Alleged Ex-Boyfriend Hyun Bin

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News