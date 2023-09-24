Moon Ka-young Slips Into A See-through Ensemble Exposing Her Toned Body In A Bra & Later Into A Red Corset Dress, Giving A Sneak Peek Of Her Busty Assets - She Really Is A ‘True Beauty’

Moon Ka-young is one ‘True Beauty’ who hasn’t gone under the knife to change her facial features; for those who don’t know, plastic surgery is quite common in South Korea. One of the most popular faces of Hallyuwood, Moon Ka-young, termed the best new-gen actor, has slowly transcended into modeling, with many big brands reaching out to associate with her. Recently, the South Korean star attended the prestigious Dolce & Gabanna show at the Milan Fashion Week, looking like a true blue film star shining the brightest at the event, which saw attendance from many A-listers of Hollywood.

Kylie Jenner may have grabbed eyeballs for arriving almost an hour late for the show, but it was Moon Ga-young, who was truly the belle of the ball in an angelic white ensemble.

For the big global outing, Moon Ka-young dolled up in a see-through white outfit with frill detailing that was worn over a white bra and bikini bottom. The wrap dress featured an uneven hemline with a thigh-high slit on one side while covering her legs on the other and a scarf-like neckline with a deep plunging style that went down her waist. She accesorised the outfit with a white glamorous sparkling bag, and silver hoops and wore matching Stiletto heels to further complement her slender frame.

Her glam team served yet another soft look for the ‘Welcome To Waikiki 2’ actor with ombre lips, winged eyeliners, and lightly blushed cheeks.

Take a look at her angle white beauty below:

For the after party, Moon Ka-young slipped into a crimson red body-fitting velvet dress with thin straps featuring a deep plunging sweetheart neckline. The South Korean actress’ outfit teamed with matching gloves further gave a royal look that she enhanced with a diamond studded cross necklace. She also carried a mini bag, elevating the ‘IT’ factor of the entire look.

Her hair for the night was tied in a sleek bun with her signature soft make-up, looking every bit regal in each frame as she interacted with fans.

Check out:

Which one of the two looks of Moon Ka-young do you like better? Let us know in the comments below.

