BLACKPINK’s future currently hangs in balance with uncertainty over its contract renewal. The South Korean girl group consisting of Jennie, Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo’s contract with YG Entertainment has come to an end; however, the members are yet to renew their agreement for the second term. Amid this, reports are also rife that lead dancer Lisa is not ready to remunerate T&C with her current management company and may sign with a US record label. The rumours have worried BLINKS as Lisa’s departure may signal the disbandment of the wildly popular K-pop supergroup.

Amid the hues and cries of BLACKPINK’s disbandment, a throwback video of Jennie, Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo talking about their future has gone viral on Instagram, and it is sure to leave you teary-eyed.

In the viral video, the BLACKPINK members are seen talking about the time when they will be in their 40s. Thinking about twenty years from now, Jisoo says she feels Lisa will be traveling in her 40s, while Jennie gets emotional just at the thought. She then further asks her bandmates if they will be married by then, and replying to her, Rose says, “I think we might” while Lisa expresses confidence saying “Of course, it’s the 40s… come on!” Jennie then says she is not sure about the babies but she thinks they all will be married by then. Jisoo then quips if they will also be having children by then, a hesitant Rose replies, “We can also get married later in life.” Throughout the chat, the girls also enjoy a hearty laugh as they reflect on their upcoming endeavors.

“I hope you will all find someone who loves, cherishes, supports & makes you a better version of yourself. Someone you can go back to every day who’d help put a smile on your face. Someone who loves you despite your flaws yet elevates your strengths,” one fan wrote reacting to the video.

Another fan wished, “May they all find good partners in life”

In other updates related to BLACKPINK, the group recently concluded their BORN PINK World Tour that began at Seoul at Gocheok Sky Dome, living their full circle moment. The K-pop sensations’ who are called the idols of the idols pulled a huge crowd for their final concert which was also attended by many A-listers including Hyeri, Jung Ryeo-won, Lee Dong-hwi, and Gong Hyo-jin among others.

Since BLACKPINK has not confirmed the renewal of its contract with YG Entertainment, its future activities have not been announced. But fans have their fingers crossed as they expect four members to come together to light up the sky once again.

Are you also rooting for BLACKPINK’s comeback? Let us know below.

