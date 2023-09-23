BLACKPINK’s Jisoo made her startling acting debut with Snowdrop alongside Jung Hae-in. The much-applauded drama is known for giving fans a heartache with its sad ending. However, did you know Snowdrop also faced wide criticism in Korea? When the plot of the Korean drama was announced, K-netizens protested against Snowdrop’s filming and even tried to boycott Jisoo’s debut venture. Here’s what happened!

BLINKS was over the moon when it was announced that Jisoo would be making her acting debut with Jung Hae-in in the Disney Plus Hotstar drama Snowdrop. However, the fans were not ready for its heartbreaking ending. Aside from this, fans were also quite disappointed with the treatment of the drama as many Korean natives were against its telecast and even organized various protests to ban it.

Snowdrop was at the helm of many controversies but today we will talk about the alleged distortion of the facts in the period drama. Following the love story of a North Korean spy and a South Korean university student, the drama was set in the 1980s and drew criticism for the fictional contention that a North Korean spy was romantically linked to a South Korean student. For those who don’t know, the drama followed a period when pivotal historical movements were taking place in South Korea, including intervention from the North Korean Army and the transition from dictatorship to democracy giving birth to students’ rise in active politics.

Rather than following the intriguing twisted political rise of the time, the series emphasizes the romantic pursuits of a South Korean university student and North Korean spy, leaving viewers agitated by the inaccuracies and discrepancies in the plot. As many as 30 petitions seeking the show’s removal were organized, with one sent to the Blue House after it garnered 325,000 signatures.

After the massive boycott, JTBC also released a statement saying it took creative liberties while making the drama and chose to bring attention to the tragic fictional romance instead of the accounts of national events of that time.

“Snowdrop is a creative work that shows the personal stories of individuals who were used and victimized by those in power,” said the statement.

Talking about the drama, director Jo Hyun-tak, known for helming K-drama hit Sky Castle, said, “Snowdrop is a heart-warming fictional melodrama about a young couple in love, and as the story unfolds, find themselves enduring an unbearable pain that one rarely encounters in a lifetime.”

Recently, it was confirmed that Jisoo has signed her second drama ‘Influenza’, while Jung Hae-in was last seen in Netflix’s DP.

