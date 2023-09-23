One of the BTS’ members, RM, has been leading the headlines for posting his muscular back pictures and flaunting his chiselled body shape, leaving his massive fans wanting more of the hotness. But do you know what went behind to get jacked up from being a mere skinny guy for this hottie? Scroll ahead to read.

BTS is one of the popular South Korean boy bands who are ruling over the world with their world-breaking records and albums. However, each member of the band, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Suga and RM, has a separate fanbase across the globe.

Now, in an interview with Weverse Magazine, RM talked about how he got into physical fitness and admitted that it has become his ‘lifeline’. Talking about consistency, he said, “It’s been around one year? Since I started doing it four times a week without fail. It’s like my lifeline. (laughs) Since, if you exercise, your body gradually improves. I like to feel like I’m doing something and getting better.”

Going further in the conversation, RM talked about how changing diet can work wonders in physical transformation. “If you look at other people posting their progress, you can see their bodies change dramatically, but I’m not very strict about my diet, so it’s not like that for me. (laughs) Still, I can feel my frame changing bit by bit,” RM added.

Mentioning how working out has become a part of his daily routine, the BTS member shared, “My daily routine has become very clear-cut. Now that it’s been exactly a year since I started doing this mid-last year, I kind of think, So is this how people live? I have to go to work and come home, then there’s things I need to do there, and things I have to keep up with like exercise. And same for checking out exhibits. And so I thought my nature itself has changed a lot over the course of a year, but I don’t know whether it’s good for me as a creator.”

OH MY GOD IT’S THE START OF JOON’S SHIRTLESS ERAA pic.twitter.com/YobLZ8nBlS — Apobangpo⁷ (@hershie_xoxo) August 20, 2023

Well, we ain’t complaining about his delicious physique. If this is RM’s shirtless era, we are happy. What say?

