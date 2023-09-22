As we approach Korean Thanksgiving – Chuseok starting from 28th September, we have curated a listicle with popular Korean films and series from Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, and Prime Video. Whether you want to watch a Korean rom-com, crime drama or thriller – this listicle has it all covered. So, grab a warm bowl of ramyeon and embark on a Korean content spree as you watch and listen to these compelling Korean stories. Please find the listicle below and attached for your perusal. Kindly request you to carry it.

4 Korean Movies & Series To Check Out This Korean Thanksgiving

Be it Korean food, K-pop, or K-dramas, Korean trends have taken the world by storm. With the quintessential elements of creativity, simplicity, relatability, and fun – Korean series and movies will either lighten up your mood or keep you hooked till the very end. With Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving) around the corner, it would only be fitting to engage in a binge session of these Korean titles along with a bowl of ramyeon of course. This is why we’ve put together the most sought-after Korean titles from Audible, Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, and Prime Video to inspire, engage, and entertain you to the core.

A Time Called You

Platform: Netflix

A Time Called You is the story of a young woman Jun-hee who mourns the death of her boyfriend. Unable to cope with the loss, she goes back in time to 1998 but is perplexed as she wakes up in a different body of an 18-year-old Min-ju. As she navigates this new reality, she meets Si-heon, who bears an uncanny resemblance to her deceased boyfriend. To make this more intriguing, the series also has a love triangle, a complex time travel curveball, and lots of suspense. Difficult to sum up the plot in words, one has to watch this drama on Netflix to find out how her life unfolds as she time-travels her way to 1998 and back.

The Roundup: No Way Out

Platform: Prime Video

Seven years after the roundup in Vietnam, Detective Ma Seok-do joins a new squad to investigate a murder case which leads them to an illegal drug Hiper. He starts to dig deeper and discovers an unknown gang of thugs involved in supplying the drug. This troublesome case leading to a drug war is important to him as it is his first case after seven years following a roundup in Vietnam. Perfectly balancing the dichotomy of good and evil, the storytelling in this Prime Video movie is brilliant and adventurous. An ideal pick for a movie night, grab your popcorn, and enjoy this critically acclaimed crime drama with friends and family.

Call It Love

Platform: Disney + Hotstar

A revenge drama that takes an unexpected turn, Call it Love is the perfect watch for a weekend. The female lead Woojoo decides to take revenge for all the injustices she has suffered when her family unexpectedly becomes homeless. But her plans change when her enemy Dongjin turns out to be a thoroughly lovable, lonely, and gentle soul. After her father’s death, Woo-Joo is kicked out of her home by the woman her father dated. She decides to take revenge on that woman only to stumble upon her son Han Dong-Jin and falls in love with him. An unexpected and humorous turn of events makes the series a promising watch for rom-com lovers.

Heartbeat

Platform: Prime Video

Heartbeat is a humorous light-hearted romance centered around the love story of a 100-year-old vampire on the cusp of fulfilling his wish to become a human and a mesmerizing woman who does not fear him. The series showcases relatable characters in blossoming romance, hoping that their love will transform the reality of the male lead’s vampire-bound life. If you’re one of those who enjoys situational satire with a romantic element, then this is the OTT series for you.

Let us know which show or movie you are planning to watch on Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving).

