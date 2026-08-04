Ahn Bo Hyun as Jin Yi-soo in Flex X Cop( Photo Credit – JioHotstar )

The countdown is over as SBS’s breakout hit, Flex X Cop, is coming back. Flex X Cop Season 2 premieres on August 7. It also brings back Ahn Bo-hyun as Jin Yi-soo. Here’s everything you need to know before starting the new season. Flex X Cop is written by Kim Ba-da and directed by Kim Jae-hong, both of whom return for Season 2. The series is a remake of the 2015 Russian series Silver Spoon.

What Happened In Flex X Cop Season 1?

Flex X Cop introduced Jin Yi-soo, a third-generation chaebol heir, played by Ahn Bo-hyun. He used his family’s wealth and connections to solve crimes which replaced normal police work. At first, Yi-soo seemed like a reluctant detective as he was used to getting whatever he wanted. But something changed when he found a real passion for justice.

Season 1 followed Yi-soo as he joined the Violent Crimes Unit. He clashed with hardened detectives there. They couldn’t understand why a rich man would chase criminals through back alleys. The season mixed flashy, funny moments with real emotional stakes. Yi-soo slowly earned his team’s trust. Flex X Cop season 1 became one of SBS’ most talked-about dramas.

By the end of Season 1, Jin Yi-soo had grown up. He stepped away from his family’s company and became a full-fledged detective instead. His camaraderie with his team and his own sense of justice drove him towards change. His journey from playboy to committed investigator set up everything Season 2 promises to build on.

What To Expect In Flex X Cop Season 2?

Season 2 picks up after Yi-soo finishes police academy training and returns to Violent Crimes Unit 1 as a more seasoned detective. He’s joined by a new team leader, Joo Hye-ra, played by Jung Eun-chae. She was his instructor at the academy, and they did not see eye to eye. Now that they are paired up, their dynamic is expected to anchor much of the new season.

Kang Sang-jun and Kim Shin-bi return as Park Jun-young and Choi Kyung-jin, alongside Jung Ga-hee as forensic pathologist Yoon Ji-won and Kim Myung-soo as the new Hansu Group chairman. The season also brings guest stars, including Yoo Seung-ho as a new chaebol character, in addition to Heo Sung-tae, Jung Chae-yeon, Jeon Hye-bin, and Kim Hye-eun. Teasers point to a much bigger scale of action and thrill this time, with bomb threats, department store attacks, and a mystery antagonist taunting Yi-soo directly.

Season 2 Trailer

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