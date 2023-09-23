One of the most popular and richest South Korean actors, Lee Jong Suk, is leading the headlines for leaving his current agency, HighZium Studio, which is also a home for other stars like Song Joong-ki and Kim Ji Won. According to their recent statement, the management agency and Jong Suk’s strategic partnership will end next month. Scroll ahead to get the scoop!

Jong Suk is not only known for his outstanding acting chops and popular K-dramas, but he also often hits the headlines for his romantic relationship with IU. Ever since their confirmed relationship got speculated on the internet, their massive fanbase has been waiting to hear the next big news: their marriage!

Now, coming back to Lee Jong Suk parting ways from HighZium Studio. Last year in April, his agency, A-MAN Project had signed a strategic partnership with HighZium Studio, which made the actor got under the agency’s roster. However, that partnership is going to end in October, post the W actor’s 2023 fan meeting tour.

HighZium Studio has even announced the split from Lee Jong Suk through a statement as reported by Soompi,

“Hello, this is HighZium Studio.

First, we would like to thank the fans for their love and interest in our artist.

We are letting you know that the strategic partnership signed by HighZium Studio and A-MAN Project last year will expire at the end of October, after actor Lee Jong Suk’s ongoing 2023 fan meeting tour.

We would like to thank the fans who love actor Lee Jong Suk, and we hope that you will continue to give him your unchanging interest and support in the future as well.

Thank you.”

Well, all that has been said and done, we wish Lee Jong Suk all the best for his future endeavours. May he start afresh! For the unversed, he was last seen in the K-drama Big Mouth in 2022. Now, his fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project!

